Suspect named in West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of a man believed to be responsible for shooting a man on the city’s west side Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 300 block of Roane Street around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. There a man had collapsed, but Lt. Tony Hazelett of the Charleston Police say he had been shoot in an incident a few minutes earlier on Wyoming Street.

“The victim was sitting there with another person and was approached by the suspect Thomas Mattox. A verbal altercation occurred, but everything seemed to be fine and Mattox left,” said Hazelett.

Witnesses say Mattox returned moments later with a gun and shot the victim one time in the back.

Police identify the victim as Richard Heffelfinger, , 32, of Charleston. Mattox is 41 and from Charleston although he is originally from Columbus, Ohio. Mattox is now wanted on a charge of malicious wounding and remains at large. Police say he fled the scene Sunday in a blue Ford Fusion with West Virginia plates.

Heffelfinger, is hospitalized in critical condition.

Police are hoping anybody with knowledge of Mattox’s whereabouts will give them a call.