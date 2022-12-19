Suspects in custody following Cross Lanes shooting

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area.

According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window of his car in the Doc Bailey Road area. He drove to Walnut Valley Drive for help.

Deputies began looking for a white Kia in the Roxalana Road area. They caught up with the suspects near the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Central Ave. in South Charleston less than an hour later.

Other details have yet to be released.