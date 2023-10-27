Suspect identified in lottery ticket purchase scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police in several counties are looking for a man they believe used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars of West Virginia Lottery tickets.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies identified Tyshaan Tyrez Williams in a Friday evening news release.

According to deputies, Williams used several credit cards to purchase $3,500 worth of lottery tickets from the Little General Store on Sissonville Drive on Aug. 27. Deputies later discovered the credit cards were stolen.

Deputies learned after further investigation that similar purchases had been made at additional convenience stores in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone and other counties.

“Between these multi-county incidents, Mr. Williams is believed to have scammed thousands of dollars in lottery tickets and credit card fraud,” the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators with the West Virginia Lottery are assisting various law enforcement agencies.