Suspect arrested following robbery, pursuit in Kanawha County

JEFFERSON, W.Va. — A man has been charged and arrested following an armed robbery and vehicle pursuit Sunday morning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said deputies responded to a complaint at 6500 MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson at the Riverside Nursing Home.

The victim reported a male had been walking around the parking lot and approached her. The male brandished a firearm at her and demanded her car keys, which were given, KCSO said. The male, identified as Damien L. Phillips, 44, left in the victim’s silver GMC Terrain.

KCSO further stated that units with Nitro PD observed the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Center Street in Nitro. The vehicle fled across the Nitro/St. Albans bridge and east on MacCorkle Ave in St. Albans. At times, the vehicle approached speeds of 100 mph and passed vehicles in no passing zones, KCSO said.

The vehicle pursuit continued onto Smith Creek Road, Dry Ridge Road, Green Valley Road, before coming to a stop at Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. KCSO said Phillips then fled on foot from the vehicle but was captured by KCSO K-9.

During a search of the vehicle, a BB gun pistol, which appeared to be real, was located. Also, it was determined that Phillips was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Phillips is charged with Robbery, Grand Larceny, DUI, Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, and Fleeing DUI.

Nitro PD, Charleston PD, South Charleston PD, and St. Albans PD assisted with the pursuit.