Survivors and advocates of victims speak at annual Victim Assistant Awards Ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The voices of survivor victims and advocates are being heard at the 2023 Annual Victim Assistance Awards Ceremony Tuesday.

Presiding over the event that was held outside the Senate Chamber at the state capitol was United States Attorney Will Thompson.

“Each year my office recognizes victim advocates, survivors, and others who go above and beyond to serve crime victims, and who demonstrates excellence in victim advocacy and justice,” Thompson announced during his opening remarks at the ceremony.

The ceremony is part of Operation Reach Out and follows up on National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” was this year’s theme of the ceremony, calling communities to amplify the voices of victim survivors and commit to creating an environment where they feel comfortable being heard, believed, and supported.

Several people and organizations were honored for their service and support of crime victims and survivors Tuesday, from FBI detectives to human trafficking’s survivors and advocates.

Thompson said human trafficking is a major threat that creates victims out of anyone.

“Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery, a multi-billion dollar industry that denies freedom to over 24 million people around the world,” said Thompson.

The first person to receive an award and a human trafficking survivor, Angie Conn spoke at Tuesday’s ceremony, and she said there is hope and life after the trauma.

“If you are here today and you are a victim, a survivor, or a thriver, I want you to know that even if you never disclose to me, I believe you, I support you, and you are not alone in your journey of healing,” Conn said.

Conn is now founder of She Who Dares Consulting LLC, an organization which helps survivor victims overcome the trauma they experienced and live a life past it. She also advocates for victim’s lives in many other ways, as well.

During her speech, Conn said sometimes survivors and advocates have the potential to get so caught up in relating the victim’s situation to their own traumas, and trying to turn the victim’s lives around so quickly that they hinder them from their path towards healing.

“We can have unrealistic pictures of who we think we are going to encounter and how we think their lives should look like after we assist them in this process,” she said.

Conn said the only effective way to truly help victims of trauma is by remembering that it’s not about being the voice to the voiceless, but instead allowing the victims to have their own voice simply by asking them what they need and working with them throughout their healing journey.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango was another speaker at the event. She spoke about her oldest brother being murdered when she was only 16 years old and how it’s about always keeping their names alive.

“I know that as a survivor of a homicide victim, it is so important for families to know that their loved ones are not forgotten,” Salango said.

After sitting in the trial of the person who murdered her brother, Salango decided she wanted to become a prosecuting attorney to bring justice to homicide victims. After serving as a prosecutor for several years, she said she now continues to bring victims to justice in her new position.

“My role is now different but just as important, I know must ensure that defendants are treated fairly and victims still have their say in court,” said Salango.

A tree of remembrance was on display as part of the ceremony where people were invited to place a card to all victims of trauma and abuse.