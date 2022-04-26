Survivor tells story as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As this week marks National Crime Victims’ Rights Week across the country, members of the law enforcement community in West Virginia honored crime victims and heard survivor stories on Tuesday to commemorate the week.

Stephanie Wilson, a survivor of a kidnapping and sexual assault as a child, spoke during a ceremony Tuesday inside the state Capitol. It was part of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia’s 20th Annual Operation Reach Out Opening Ceremony.

This year’s theme is “Rights, access, equity for all victims,” and underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by enforcing the rights of victims, expanding access to services, and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.

Wilson, who is from South Charleston, told the media it’s taken years to tell her story but she is doing it to help other survivors.

“I’ve gone through every emotion possible after my experience. A lot of negative emotions. But by sharing my story and helping others, it’s helped me through the healing process and now hopefully I can help others,” she said.

Wilson was 11 years old when a man posing as a store security guard lured her away from her mother at the South Charleston Target and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, the U.S. Attorney’s office explained. As a result of the July 2003 crime, the defendant was convicted and sentenced to prison on both federal and state charges.

“Stephanie is a true profile in courage,” said U.S. Attorney Will Thompson in a release. “She has triumphed over a horrific ordeal and her continuing dedication to survivors and their loved ones is an inspiration.”

Thompson was the emcee of the event and presented several awards during the ceremony. Wilson was one of the people honored.

“My message would be for others to share their story. To start that healing process. And to not look at themselves as a victim but more of a survivor,” she said.

Other recipients of the Excellence in Victim Advocacy & Justice Awards include Andrea Darr with the West Virginia for Center for Children’s Justice, West Virginia State Police, Lt. K. David Horrocks with the West Virginia State Police, SSRA Allen Davis II with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Special Agent James F. Lafferty II, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Speakers included West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice John A. Hutchinson, West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission Clerk Janet Kawash, and West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.

Each year, the Department of Justice and the United States Attorneys’ offices observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week nationwide in April, to honor victims of crime and those who advocate on their behalf. Operation Reach Out is a collaborative effort involving local advocacy programs that raise awareness of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and of the various organizations that provide services to crime victims.