Survivor charged in I-77 double fatal wrong-way crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police charged a Charleston woman Monday with two counts of DUI causing death after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 77 that killed two people.

Edriene Sutton, 24, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. She’s being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bail.

Charleston Police Traffic Division Commander Sgt. Kevin Oldham said Sutton was driving drunk in the early morning hours of Feb. 26 when she got on the interstate going the wrong way at the Leon Sullivan exit.

Sutton’s vehicle was going north in the southbound lanes when it struck a southbound car being driven by Joshua Robinson, 37, of Charleston, head-on at 3:01 a.m.

Robinson was killed along with Brittany Weldon, 27, of Charleston, who was riding with Sutton. Sutton was hospitalized and was arrested Monday when she was released from CAMC General.

“We had enough probable cause to sign a warrant for her. We can prove she was driving the wrong way on the interstate,” Oldham said.

Sutton got on the Leon Sullivan ramp from the exit ramp that connects to Shrewsbury Street, Oldham said.

“We were able to track her with cameras from throughout the city to figure out which way she was going,” Oldham said.

Sutton had just recently moved to Charleston from North Carolina, police said.