Supreme Court sends animal cruelty case back to Putnam County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Supreme Court is sending an animal cruelty case back to Putnam County Circuit Court after a livestock owner’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling.

Harlee Beasley was charged with animal cruelty in February 2020 after the Putnam County humane officer searched her property and seized several horses and a donkey. A veterinarian later determined the animals had been denied “basic animal husbandry and adequate nutrition.”

Beasley, who faces six counts of animal cruelty, successfully convinced a Putnam County magistrate that the state’s animal cruelty law included a blanket exception for livestock. The magistrate dismissed the charges. After obtaining a stay of the ruling, Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia appealed to a circuit court judge who agreed the exception Beasley cited did not apply and reinstated the charges.

Beasley appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court which came down with a written opinion Thursday.

MORE Read opinion here

The opinion, authored by Justice Tim Armstead, said the animal cruelty law does not apply to livestock only if the livestock is being “kept and maintained according to usual and accepted standards of livestock,” as written in state code.

State law does provide exceptions in the treatment of animals when it comes to hunting, fishing, trapping, animal training, licensed game farms, etc.

Prosecutors successfully argued that adopting a blanket exception would leave “no standards . . . to protect livestock from cruel or inhumane treatment.”

The Supreme Court opinion said Beasley’s argument was not persuasive because it wanted the Court to read into a statute what it didn’t say.

The Court concluded, “Because we hold that (state law) establishes an exclusion for farm livestock only when they are “kept and maintained according to usual and accepted standards of livestock . . . production and management,” and because the circuit court so held, we affirm the circuit court’s May 17, 2021 order granting the writ of prohibition and remand this case to the circuit court for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”