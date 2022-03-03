Supreme Court purchases Kanawha City office building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has purchased an office building in Kanawha City in hopes of using the site for the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Judicial officials on Thursday announced the $7.5 million deal involving City Center East. The court hopes to break even on the purchase as soon as 2030.

City Center East is located at 4700 MacCorkle Ave. SE.

The judiciary currently rents space on six floors of the 12-story building for office space. According to officials, 120 employees from multiple divisions work in the building.

“The timing now is perfect,” Chief Justice John Hutchison said in a statement. “The building will provide modern working space for the Intermediate Court of Appeals (ICA) in a facility that is easily accessible and has plenty of free parking. The judicial system and state will save money in the long run.”

The Intermediate Court of Appeals will employ up to 40 people. The court will have a courtroom in the building.

“As we continue to find ways to use taxpayer funds responsibly, I am confident that moving forward with this new plan for City Center East will be good for the judiciary and also for litigants who appear before the ICA,” Justice Beth Walker said.

According to Hutchison, purchasing the building will save the judiciary more than $800,000 in rent payments.