Supreme Court issues temporary appointment to King seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Supreme Court has appointed Senior Status Judge Dan O’Hanlon to temporarily fill a vacant seat on the Kanawha Circuit Court.

O’Hanlon will begin considering matters on Tuesday, presiding over any proceedings on Judge Charles King’s docket. King died last week from an illness.

King had served as circuit judge since 1988, including as chief judge on multiple occasions.

Gov. Jim Justice will be responsible for appointing a successor.

Funeral services for King will take place Wednesday at the Kanawha County Courthouse. The Kanawha County Commission will steam the funeral on its Facebook page starting at noon. King will be buried at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.