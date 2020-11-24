Support our local small businesses on Small Business Saturday!

Posted by on in
Share on Google

Please support all of our region’s wonderful small businesses during Small Business Saturday, November 28.

The Tint Guy

304 Detailer

Marrs Jewelers 

Nitro Hobby & Craft Center

Nitro Antique Mall

Elizabeth’s Attic

Kid-A-Roos

Swiftees

Pepperoni Grill

Farmers Meats & Deli

  • 12062 Winfield Rd. Winfield, WV
  • (304) 936-1092
  • https://www.facebook.com/FarmersMeatsDeli/
Share on Google