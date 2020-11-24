Support our local small businesses on Small Business Saturday!

Please support all of our region’s wonderful small businesses during Small Business Saturday, November 28.

The Tint Guy

304 Detailer

Marrs Jewelers

Nitro Hobby & Craft Center

Nitro Antique Mall

Elizabeth’s Attic

Kid-A-Roos

1418 Maccorkle Ave SW suite d, Charleston, WV 25303

(304) 982-6777

http://www.kidarooswv.com/

Swiftees

29 S Hill Plaza Dr, Ripley, WV 25271

(304) 372-2966

https://swifteesapparel.com/

Pepperoni Grill

4002 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304

(681) 265-9368

https://www.pepperonigrills.com/

Farmers Meats & Deli