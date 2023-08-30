Supply distribution held for Eastern Kanawha County flood victims

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — A variety of cleaning supplies, clothing, personal hygiene items, among other necessities are being dropped off at Chesapeake City Hall for flood victims in Eastern Kanawha County.

Judy Laws-Seacrist was born and raised in Winifred, and when Monday morning’s storm dumped 6 inches of rain down on to neighborhoods from Winifred Hallow to Fields Creek, Coopers Hallow, Witchers Creek, and surrounding areas– flooding homes and destroying resident’s belongings– she felt something had to be done.

“Total destruction…and the only thing I could think to do was to collect supplies and donate, you know, all that,” Seacrist told MetroNews.

Since then, community members have been bringing in donations of supplies, volunteers have been stepping up to distribute them, and many of those most affected by the flood have been coming in to receive them.

Seacrist echoed the same remarks many have already been making about this particular flood– it was the most defeating one the communities in the area have had to face in a long time.

“I’m almost 58 and this is the third flood that I’ve seen come out of the holler, and this is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” she said.

Chesapeake Mayor Melissa Hill was also on hand at Wednesday’s distribution drive. She has lived in the community for 58 years and agrees that the scope of this flood was particularly devastating.

“I can remember just about three floods, and we also did have some flooding here in Chesapeake, Venable Avenue, anywhere that we had a storm water system that hasn’t been maintained, said Hill. “We had quite a few families that had water to enter their home, but nothing like they did up Winifred.”

Former Chesapeake Mayor Janet Armentrout said the frequent flooding was happening right around the time she was in office.

Armentrout said it would flood in areas every time there was a big rain until they were able to get the problem more under control. However, she said they have never been able to control the issue of water running off of the interstate, and because of that, flooding will always be a problem there.

But, this time, she too said that there’s been nothing quite like this.

“We’ve had a lot of damage but nothing to this extent, houses didn’t run off their base,” said Armentrout.

A few people had stopped in to pick up supplies from town hall Wednesday morning and volunteers were expecting to see a lot more people come in throughout the day as people continue to assess the damage and clean up their properties.

Seacrist said a lot of people had come in Tuesday for supplies once Cooper Hallow became open again. She said it only felt right to lend a much-needed helping hand to them.

“There’s still a lot of family and friends that live up the holler, and I’d do anything I could for any of them,” Seacrist said.

Hill said the donation effort was the best decision the community can do at this point in time, because even though Chesapeake was not as badly affected, those that did catch the worst of the flooding are three and four generations of family, friends, and neighbors, she said.

“We grew up with them, I could go back generations,” said Hill. “My mother is from Cabin Creek my dad is from Chesapeake, and all of these people are family names, Coopers Hallow, everybody at Winifred we all grew up with, and at some point our families even came out of Cabin Creek Holler, Winifred Holler, because our families came here for coal mining.”

Hill said if people can’t make it down to Chesapeake Town Hall to get supplies volunteers are ready to come to them.

The town hall is open from around 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for donation pick-up, or Hill said for however long the volunteers are available to be there.

Donations are also being distributed at Belle Town Hall.

Contractor grade trash bags, bleach, push brooms and shovels are currently most needed as donations at these locations.