Summersville police kill active shooter who had killed 2 people

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A man who police say shot and killed two people at a Summersville business Thursday evening was shot and killed by local police.

The shootings occurred at Jos Nails and Spa in the Merchant Walk Shopping Center at about 6:38 p.m. Summersville police said.

A video statement released Friday morning by Summersville police said they received the call of an active shooter and two Summersville officers “immediately ran to the threat–engaged the shooter–shot him and neutralized the threat.”

The shooter was pronounced dead at Summersville Regional Medical Center.

Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, has been a patron of the business for several years. She said she knows the owners and those who work there.

“I’m very familiar, very nice staff. I’m just very heartbroken to hear this,” Tully said.

The names of those involved were not immediately released. Tully said the tragedy just adds to what’s been a very difficult time in Nicholas County this summer that has included the fatal shooting of Deputy Tom Baker.

“The last several months have been very, very tough,” Tully said. “So I’m asking you to pray for all of our first responders, our law enforcement officers and those who keep us safe every day. Pray for my friends and neighbors and all of my constituents who live in my district because this has been very, very tough.”

Tully said she was just in Jos Nails and Spa last week with her young granddaughters.

“The staff was as friendly as ever, recognized me by name. We held some brief conservations about some mundane things about what everybody had been doing all summer. Nothing seemed amiss,” Tully said.

State police are now in charge of the investigation.