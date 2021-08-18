Summerfest back in South Charleston in ‘all its glory’

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Frank Mullens is excited to welcome back South Charleston’s Summerfest beginning on Wednesday and running through the weekend. The annual celebration was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Mullens appeared on Wednesday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said that everything is back that people love about the event at the Criel Mound — music, dancing, food, vendors.

“I don’t think they’ll see any changes. I think they’ll see Summerfest in its glory. Pretty much everything is coming back,” Mullens said.

On Wednesday night, 1964 Beatles takes the music stage at 7 and Sergeant Pepper at 8:30.

The scheduled remaining music acts are Thursday: The Avalons, with City Heat, Friday: 7 Bridges/The Ultimate Eagles Experience, a Nashville-based Eagles tribute band, with the Jeff Ellis Band and Saturday: Savannah Jack, with Big Planet Soul.

“We have some new bands coming, some new blood to what we have historically had. We have a committee put it together and they thought we needed to shake it up a bit and bring in something new. I think everyone is going to enjoy it,” Mullens said.

Mullens said some carnival aspects, Kids Zone, will be there but he announced on the show that the ferris wheel will be missing.

The traditional car show will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on F Street.