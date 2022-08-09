Summer construction projects winding down for Kanawha County Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the summer winds down and students get ready to head back to the classroom in Kanawha County, officials with the school district say most construction projects will be ‘substantially complete’ in time for the school year.

Andrew Crawford, Executive Director of Facilities and Planning for Kanawha County Schools told 580-WCHS that when the first day of school for students comes around on August 22, crews will just be touching up on ‘odds and ends’ with numerous heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) projects.

Riverside High School and Carver Career Center are both getting a new HVAC system and roof, Crawford said.

“The entire schools will be functional for the start of school. Everything will be in operation and comfortable for the students and clean for the students’ return on the 22nd,” he told 580-WCHS.

HVAC projects occurring this summer around the county according to Crawford include Ruthlawn Elementary, Sharon Dawes Elementary, Montrose Elementary, Shoals Elementary, Grandview Elementary, Piedmont Elementary, Kanawha City Elementary, and West Side Middle.

Several high schools in the county received HVAC replacements during last summer’s projects.

Crawford said crews work at a fast pace during the summer because time is ticking before the school bells ring again.

“We take advantage of every hour we can without kids in the building to try and make sure things are back and ready for them as soon as school gets back,” he said.

Crawford noted there is a project at Ruthlawn for a small addition that is through the state School Building Authority, and that will be completed in Summer 2023.

He also noted that additional HVAC replacement plans will come out this fall and will be funded with COVID-19 relief dollars.

The rebuild project of Herbert Hoover High School remains on schedule from the previous update, Crawford said. A completion date remains May 2023.

Crawford said work remains ongoing on the building itself including the front entry, gym area, cafeteria, classroom wings, and auditorium. Crawford added that work on the grounds planned for August includes to the bleachers at the football field, the field itself and installing a new track.