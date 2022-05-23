Summer break begins for students in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va — Summer is here for Kanawha County students as their final school session of the year was Monday.

As students finished their classes Monday, there were special events and parties around the county. The teachers will finish off their school year Tuesday.

This is the earliest summer break has started in several years and the lack of snow days helped this year’s early let out. The students will have almost an exact 3-month break before coming back on August 22.

The late start compared to last year’s start of August 9 will have some drawbacks as some of the holiday breaks will become significantly shorter.

“In order to get a later start we had to cut back some holiday break days,” Kanawha County Superintendent Tom Williams said on 580-LIVE Monday. “For example, students would usually have a whole week for Thanksgiving but this year they will only have Thursday and Friday off and with Christmas break being a tad shorter as well.”

The larger summer break will allow students to get a chance to get caught back up.

“We are having a summer academy for students as well as credit recovery for high school students to sharpen their skills,” Williams said. “This is going to put a good dent in giving kids a chance to catch up but we are still getting over being in COVID mode for over 2 years and it’s going to take more than a year to catch everyone up.”

During his appearance on 580-LIVE, Williams also talked about his excitement for the construction of the new Herbert Hoover High school as these next few months will be used to draw up all the new plans they have.

Story by Chayce Matheny