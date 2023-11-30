Substation incident causes power outage

CABIN CREEK, W.Va. — A man suffered serious burn injuries after being electrocuted at a Appalachian Power substation in eastern Kanawha County Thursday.

Kanawha County deputies said the man was trying to cut lines at the substation located at Cabin Creek when he suffered second degree burns to his face and chest. He is now hospitalized.

Appalachian Power said the incident caused a power outage in the area that impacted nearly 3,000 customers for several hours.

An investigation in the incident is underway.