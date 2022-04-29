Students show off social studies skills at annual WVDE fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of grade school students from around West Virginia showed off their social studies skills in Charleston on Friday.

West Virginia Department of Education hosted its 2022 West Virginia Social Studies Fair at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the first in-person fair since 2019 due to COVID-19.

More than 500 students submitted 282 projects this year. Categories for the competition included anthropology, economics, geography, political science, psychology, sociology, state and local studies, US History, and world history.

Dustin Lambert, state Social Studies Coordinator at West Virginia Department of Education told MetroNews that 36 counties were represented on Friday. He said every county was represented well.

“Students get passionate about education, they get passionate about learning. This is the largest student event that we host at the department of education,” Lambert said.

The State Social Studies Fair recognizes the achievements of students and encourages them to practice information and communication skills, thinking and problem-solving skills, and interpersonal and self-directional skills.

Winners were awarded in the following categories: Grades 3-5; Grades 6-8; and Grades 9-12. Lambert said judges are independent volunteers from all over the state.

“I was a high school teacher and middle school principal before I came here and I am always amazed by what these students know and what they learn themselves. I love how they are able to articulate what they have learned,” Lambert said.

Winners can be viewed HERE.