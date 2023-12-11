Students introduce lawmakers to the language of computers during interim committee meetings at the capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Students across the state were demonstrating their computer coding skills to legislators during the December interim committee meetings at the capitol.

The West Virginia Department of Education partnered with CodeWV Monday to host “Country Roads Codes Day at the Capitol.”

WVDE Computer Science Coordinator Erika Klose said students gave lawmakers a walk-through of all they have been learning related to coding and robotics and conducted different activities around it for the event.

“We have many students who have really exceled in computer science, and so they are taking this opportunity to show off to legislators of what they can do, but at the same time they are also inviting legislators to sit down with them and to see what means to actually code,” Klose said.

Coding tables were set up outside the Senate Chamber as part of the event and the robotic fields were placed in the rotunda where Klose said lawmakers were also getting to work on coding programs themselves alongside the students.

State Superintendent of Schools Michelle Blatt was scheduled to speak to students about the importance of computer science they are learning.

“Computer science exposes students to a wider range of career technical education and STEM opportunities, leading to future scientists, inventors, engineers and programmers,” Blatt said. “Students in computer science classrooms utilize deeper critical thinking and analytical skills, making them well-rounded learners and eventual adults who can contribute to the future of the Mountain State.”

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw were also scheduled to speak during the event. Klose said it went very well.

“Both West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw spoke very positively about computer science and the many opportunities that exist for West Virginia students here in West Virginia to use computer science and to basically make the state even better for its citizens,” she said.

Computer science and STEM curriculum has been integrated into schools at all programmatic levels across the state since Governor Jim Justice signed the Computer Science Bill in February 2019.

A total of 78% of public high schools in the state have offered a computer science course during the 2022-23 school year compared to just 46% in 2019-20 year as a result of the signing of that bill.

Klose said coding is the backbone and the language behind all of the electronics we use on a day-to-day basis, and it has been crucial in incorporating that into school curriculum.

“Our students are learning foundational skills in exactly what it means to write code and understand how code works, and then as our students go through school they are learning more and more complex applications of that,” Klose said.

She said some of the students at Monday’s event were demonstrating the most foundational and basic aspects of coding, while others were writing code for robots and making them do complex tasks.

Klose said it’s not the department of education’s intent to push every student to become a coder in the future, but as computers are such a major aspect of life today, having an understanding of it helps them in all areas.

“When our students learn computer science and all of the thinking that’s required to accomplish the goals of these computer science tasks, they learn critical thinking, they learn problem solving, and all of that critical thinking and problem solving they then apply to all of their other subjects,” said Klose.

Along with the progress made in advancing computer science in schools and classrooms, there has also been a growing number of out-of-school and extracurricular programs based around STEM and computer science, as well.

The following schools and robotics teams attended Codes Day at the Capitol:

. Andrews Heights Elementary, Kanawha County

. Cross Lanes Elementary, Kanawha County

. Hacker Valley Elementary, Webster County

. Lincoln County Robotics, Lincoln County

. Mylan Park Elementary, Monongalia County

. Ripley High School Robotics, Jackson County

. Riverside High School Robotics, Kanawha County

. Shady Spring Elementary, Raleigh County