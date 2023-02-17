Students in Lincoln County spending the night in school thanks to high water

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County High School students forced to stay in due to high water.

Until schools officals think the situation is safe, students will be kept at the high school and at Duval PK-8 overnight.

Officials have been releasing updates via their Facebook page on the siutation.

“LCS has secured the necessary supplies to house students overnight. We are proceeding as if this will be the case. Thank you to all our transportation staff, school staff, central office staff, and community members who have pitched in to keep our kids safe.”

The school has said student safety is their top priority and they will continue to monitor the situation Thursday night and Friday morning.

“We are coordinating with 911, local stores, nearby churches, and community members to gather supplies, their facebook page said. “Cots, blankets, and pillows are being secured.”

Lincoln County has already closed school for Friday.