Students head back to classrooms Wednesday in Putnam County

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The school bells will be ringing Wednesday morning in Putnam County as students arrive in the classrooms for the first time in the 2022-23 academic year.

John Hudson, the Superintendent of Putnam County Schools said there is a buzz in the air at the schools, especially with limited COVID-19 restrictions.

“Any time there is a new school year, it always brings a fresh start to renew, to reflect on goals and priorities. I’m extremely excited for our students to be back,” he said to 580-WCHS.

“I’ve been visiting schools throughout the last week or so with our teachers and employees back. That’s one of the things I’ve been seeing is the positivity and smiles and excitement for a normal school year.”

Hudson noted the summer has been spent studying the strengths and weaknesses of the county. He told 580-WCHS that the first day comes on the heels of a number one ranking for the county school system on the state assessment for math and reading. Hudson said parents were notified of the news on Tuesday night.

There will be improved security measures throughout the county, Hudson said. The school year began with staff training on safety and security.

“We’ve added security filming to all of our entrances, we’re on phase three of video cameras which will be upgraded and we have special door locking devices installed on all of our schools and classroom doors,” Hudson said.

As far as bus drivers in the county go, Hudson said all bus routes are filled but they would like to improve the number of substitute bus drivers they have staffed.

Spring break for Putnam County Schools is April 3-7. The last day of school for students in the 2022-23 school year in Putnam County is May 31, 2023.