Students across the state visit the Clay Center to explore STEM field career opportunities and watch Kate the Chemist

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over a thousand middle school students were exploring opportunities in the STEM field Thursday and learning about science in an entertaining way with Kate the Chemist.

The West Virginia GEAR UP, a 7-year federal grant program was host to its first-ever STEM Academy at the Clay Center. This was in conjunction with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission welcoming in Dr. Kate Biberdorf, also known as “Kate the Chemist” to Charleston.

A total of 34 middle schools across 11 counties poured into the GEAR UP program’s industry career exploration fair Thursday morning encouraging the students to consider STEM careers in West Virginia.

Assistant Director of WV GEAR UP, Jason Luyster said the event wasn’t only for encouraging students to look into those kinds of career opportunities, but to specifically inspire them to stay in the state to pursue them.

“Once they are educated, we want them to stay, we want to keep the brightest and most talented students right here in our state, so showcasing STEM career opportunities right here throughout our state, I think it’s a wonderful opportunity at a young age, these are 7th and 8th graders, for them to learn that they don’t have to leave the state to find good quality jobs,” said Luyster.

Following the career fair, students were being directed into an auditorium at the Clay Center where they would watch Kate the Chemist’s visual presentation on STEM-related demonstrations.

Luyster said through her theatrical and exciting approach to teaching, Biberdorf makes science less intimidating to kids.

“Having fun in the sciences is all part of attracting a young audience to the field, so she explains some of the ways you can have fun while learning,” he said.

Along with her entertaining approach, Luyster said she is breaking down barriers and inspires students that STEM careers are for young females, as well.

“She’s breaking down some of those stereotypes that a scientist doesn’t have to look like an old man in a lab coat,” said Luyster.

Director of Science, Technology, and Research at the Higher Ed. Policy Commission, Juliana Serafin agrees, through Biberdorf’s visual presentation and the career fair as a whole, students are getting a lot of inspiration to explore STEM job possibilities.

“I think this is a very good opportunity for them to see that science can be very exciting, because some of her demonstrations involve fire and a lot of really cool things, and also to remind them through this career fair that’s out here, that there are a lot of opportunities for careers in science in West Virginia,” said Serafin.

Biberdorf is a chemist, science entertainer, professor at the University of Texas, and a best-selling author of books like The Big Book of Experiments and It’s Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything.

She has also been featured in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and New York Times, as well as having appearances on the Today Show, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, and Star Talk with Neil deGrasse Tyson.

An 8th grade student from Sherman Junior High School in Boone County, Grace Elkins was one of the nearly 1,500 students to attend the GEAR UP event at the Clay Center Thursday. She said she already has her mind made up about her future career as an attorney, but was happy to be at the fair to get some more insight into the different science-related fields, as well.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, GEAR UP West Virginia has provided so many opportunities to learn about possible careers and help us plan our future, and learn about things that we might not get to learn about in our day to day lives,” she said.

Elkins said her preference to read and find solutions to problems is what has inspired her to want to become an attorney, but Thursday’s event was letting her embrace her additional love for STEM.

“I think the science and technology aspect of STEM really appeal to a lot of people, and with GEAR UP they make it very easy to learn about those things,” said Elkins.

STaR Division Technology and Research was going to be host to another presentation with Kate the Chemist starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Clay Center’s Walker Theater. Luyster said this event would be geared more towards industry professionals in the STEM field. A book signing would be immediately following the presentation.