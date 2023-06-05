Student Summer Food Service Program returns in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around 27 sites will now be host to Kanawha County School’s Summer Food Service Program this year.

Free breakfast and lunch will be given to all children ages 2 to 18 at the select locations around the county starting June 6 through August 11.

This year, due to changes in USDA regulations, all of the meals will be distributed on-site only, and taking the meals home will not be permitted.

Kanawha County Schools Child Nutrition Director, Diane Miller said this change is more of a reflection of how the summer meal program procedure was prior to Covid and picking up the meals, and she believes this will be better in the long run.

“It was highly successful in years past and we’re hoping for it to rebound with these new regulations that we follow,” Miller told MetroNews.

She said the return to on-site only meal consumption also opens up the opportunity for more social interaction and networking among students.

However, the biggest aspect of the program is to provide meals to families in need, Miller said, and even though Covid isn’t the threat it was before, food costs due to inflation and food insecurity are still relevant issues the program helps to address and tries to alleviate.

“Being able to have these programs and being able to have abundantly offered across the county can offer parents some accommodations to help relieve some of the costs associated with summer meals,” said Miller.

But, Miller said as the need to provide meals to students continues throughout the summer, so do the more nutritious options of getting them.

“It doesn’t cease just because the school year ended, and so there is wonderful opportunities out there, especially with the amount of local foods being purchased during the summer, our local vendors, our local produce, are all being utilized throughout the summer,” Miller said.

Most locations will operate within the same times, with breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Adult meals may also be available but payments must be made at the locations. For breakfast the cost is $3.25 for adults and lunch is $4.35.

The summer meal program starts tomorrow, June 6 at Central Elementary, Elk, Finn, Overbrook Elementary, and the Kanawha Valley Enrichment Center. Interested participants can visit 2023 Summer Feeding Information to find the full list of program locations.

All sites will be closed on June 20 and July 4.