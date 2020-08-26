Studens pick up supplies at annual Backpack Attack

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of students in the Kanawha Valley are set for the school year, supplies wise.

Students and their parents arrived Wednesday at Appalachian Power Park for the 13th Annual Beat Backpack Attack by 98.7 THE BEAT and Todd Judy Ford.

“We really enjoy any time we can give back to the community,” Todd Judy of Todd Judy Ford told 580-WCHS.

“The community has been welcoming to us. We have only been around for two and a half years so we really enjoy an opportunity to give back to them since they have been kind to us.”

Judy was among the organizers handing out green 98.7 THE BEAT backpacks filled with school supplies to the public. Wednesday was the day for elementary school students and Thursday is the day for middle school and high school students.

Zion Suddeth, a senior at Charleston Catholic HS was among those on hand.

“This has some good utensils and supplies we can use for school. Even if you can afford to get a backpack or you can’t, it’s good to come and see the good things that Charleston can provide,” he said.

Suddeth added that he is confident in his school’s reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All schools in the state are set to open both virtually and in-person on September 8.

Charleston Catholic has guidelines in place such as staying six feet apart, masks required and lunches in the classroom.

“Our school does a good job of keeping us safe. I believe in their system and what they have planned for us. I think it is going to work well,” Suddeth said.

More than 500 bags will be given away in two days. The event goes from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days.