Strong odor on Paint Creek following Turnpike crash

The driver of a tractor trailer which crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike early Thursday morning has been cited for driving under the influence.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the Skitter Creek Bridge between the Mossy and Mahan exits. According to Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller, the truck lost control, overturned, and came to rest upside down on the median wall where it burst into flames. The driver managed to escape and was there when State Police arrived on the scene. Troopers immediately determined he was impaired and took him into custody.

“Because of one individual’s actions, this has caused a disruption to thousands of travelers,” said Miller on MetroNews “Talkline.”

The driver, whose name was not released. was not hurt. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection was soon on the scene dealing with cleanup of the hazardous material the truck was hauling. According to Miller the product is contained, but will have to be hauled away by a specialized team who is on the way.

The material is identified as Di Methylamines. According to Kanawha County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Authorities the material was contained in a dozen totes and all 12 ruptured and spilled the material. This caused a fish kill on Skitter Creek and on Paint Creek downstream. Biologist from the DEP and DNR are monitoring the situation and trying to come up with a plan to limit damage. Officials say the material is putting off a pungent odor to communities along the streams.

The estimated time of arrival for the environmental abatement team is not known, but the highway has been shutdown since the accident occurred. The Detour A plan is in effect which diverts traffic onto I-79 north to U.S. Route 19 and on the southern end onto U.S. Route 19 north to I-79 and then back to Charleston. Local traffic used U.S. Route 60 and State Route 61, but unfortunately, Miller said some truck drivers have also taken those as alternate routes and it has created an even bigger mess.

“That is our major detour since this happened north of Beckley and south of Charleston. There’s not any convenient nor really technically approved routes for tractor trailers to use other than 79 and 19,” he said.

The name of the driver who was arrested and the company for whom he drove have not been released. Miller said an investigation is underway into the accident. The immediate priority is clearing the accident and getting the road reopened, but the investigation will become much more prominent going forward.

“All parties are taking this very serious. There’s a lot of cost and a lot of disruption to travelers, but again as I said, I believe this was a preventable situation,” he said.