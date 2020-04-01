String of crimes has Kanawha sheriff concerned, adding patrol

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A string of crimes in Kanawha County has the sheriff’s office concerned and sending out extra patrols.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford told 580-WCHS that they will be increasing patrols heavily in the business areas and areas where businesses and buildings are closed due to COVID-19. This is in an attempt to try to keep people from breaking into them and causing even more grief than we already have, he stated.

“There are those who would use a time of uncertainty and change to take advantage of people. This will not be tolerated,” he said in a statement.

His office and the Charleston Police Department are investigating a string of robberies and break-ins including a West Side business and East Bank Middle School, where both are closed due to the pandemic.

Kanawha County Schools is asking for help identifying two individuals who are believed to have broken into East Bank this week and stole several items including a laptop computer and four digital cameras.

Individuals are being asked to leave a tip on KCS anonymous tipline or email us directly at kcscrimereport@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a man was seen on surveillance footage breaking into a Boost Mobile located at 107 Hills Plaza on Charleston’s West Side.

Charleston Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 304-348-6480.

Rutherford emphasized that the number of crimes is not up but the areas where they are happening is. He encourages everyone to be vigilant as they are kind.

“We just want everybody to use caution. Watch what they are doing, watch around their house and watch their neighbors. Keep safe,” he told 580-WCHS.

His office is also investigating a shooting in Cross Lanes that occurred Tuesday evening that left one man in the hospital.

Rutherford said the victim told deputies that he had been shot in his driveway. Rutherford said the residence on Rainbow Drive was vacant.

The victim walked into Thomas Memorial Hospital for treatment.