Strickland not surprised by success of mass vaccination clinics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mark Strickland, the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the City of Charleston says it does not come as a surprise to see a record number of COVID-19 vaccinations come out of Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department administered a record-breaking 5,344 doses on Saturday inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. On Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS, Strickland said Dr. Sherri Young’s team is world-class.

“This week Dr. Young and her amazing team broke the previous record and vaccinated 5,344 people in 12 hours. It was just another day in Charleston and Kanawha County. That’s what we do these days,” he said.

Strickland said the county and city is blessed with the real estate of the coliseum and convention center, calling it a perfect sized facility of the community. He also said the floor plan is well constructed by officials to ensure a timely vaccination upon arrival.

However, Saturday saw long lines of vehicles wrapped around blocks of the facility. Strickland said that was because some people with appointments were getting their far too early.

“We asked that you please show up not too early to your appointment. That’s why appointments are made so there are not long lines at the front desk there,” he said.

As of Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 250,646 first doses of the vaccine administered in West Virginia and 140, 540 people fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases continue to fall as the vaccination numbers go up. Strickland urged state citizens to continue its push to defeat the virus.

“We are still wearing masks, we are still encouraging people to wear masks,” he said. “We are still encouraging social distancing and hand sanitizer, cleaning touchpoints in buildings and offices and homes. none of that has changed.”