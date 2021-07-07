Street where Charleston officer was fatally shot honorarily named after her

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly seven months after Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson was laid to rest after being killed in the line of duty, the street where she was fatally shot was honored in her name.

Surrounded by dozens of officers, family and friends, Sheryl Johnson, mother of Cassie Johnson, and CPD Chief Tyke Hunt unveiled Honorary Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue at the corner of Garrison Avenue and Crescent Road on Wednesday.

Officer Cassie Johnson

Johnson was shot on December 1 after responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue. She was taken off life support the next day at Charleston Area Medical Center and died the day after that.

On December 8, Johnson was remembered with a funeral at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention where thousands of people lined the streets outside as the procession to Floral Hills Garden of Memories took place.

Hunt said it was important to put the word “honorary” on the sign and not “memorial.” He said this was not a time to be sad but to be proud.

“This sign is going to stand tribute to an extraordinary person, a great police officer, a daughter, a sister, and a friend. Most importantly, one of Charleston’s forever heroes,” the chief said.

Johnson, 28, lived in the West Moreland area of Charleston and grew up in the Garrison Avenue section. When she began on the force in January 2019, Johnson worked in the South District. Lt. Jamey Noland, Shift Commander for the ‘D’ Shift the day that Johnson was shot, said that the patrolman asked the department to work in the Garrison Avenue area.

“She wanted to actively participate and make this area a better place for everyone. That was her goal. She constantly wanted to get out here and work so hard,” Noland said.

Noland said that Johnson was the first female on his shift and he enjoyed having her, calling her an inspiration to women in the city.

“She lit up the room when she came in. She was a fireball. She was a fantastic officer. Even though she was a younger officer in the department, she learned quickly and did a fantastic job,” he said.

Noland and Hunt both complimented and thanked the community for the support in the days, weeks and months following Johnson’s death. There have been numerous tributes including retiring her unit number of 146, events for pets as Johnson was an animal lover, events highlighting organ donation as Johnson donated hers following deaths, and special shirts and bands.

Noland said he wears a band every day to remember Johnson.

“This is the bracelet I wear every day,” Noland said while fighting back tears.

“It just reminds me of Cassie every day that I get up.”

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston is the man investigators said is suspected in Johnson’s shooting. Authorities said Phillips had parked in a driveway that was not his and then went into a home across the street to buy drugs.

Johnson was called to the scene, confronted Phillips, and the situation escalated until they exchanged fire. Phillips, who was shot in the torso, had been treated at a local hospital. He now faces numerous charges including murder.

“There’s always going to be a hole in our heart. I pray for the Johnson family daily and I want so badly to bring her back. I’m not going to question God’s plan but I do miss her,” Hunt said.