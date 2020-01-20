Stratford leaving UC to lead the WVU men’s soccer program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two-time national champion Dan Stratford has been named the 10th head coach of the WVU men’s soccer program.

Director of Athletics Shane Lyons made the announcement Monday. Stratford led the University of Charleston to Division II National Championships in 2017 and 2019. During his three seasons leading UC, The Golden Eagles posted a record of 61-4-5.

“I am happy to welcome Dan back to his alma mater. After an outstanding collegiate and pro career, he has established himself as one of the bright and up-and-coming coaches in collegiate soccer,” Lyons said. “Winning two National Championships at the University of Charleston speaks for itself, and I believe Dan will bring momentum to Morgantown and continue to strengthen our men’s soccer program.”

Stratford replaces Marlon LeBlanc, who resigned as head coach last month after fourteen seasons leading the Mountaineers.

Stratford has been a part of the WVU soccer program for seven seasons. He was a player from 2004-2007, appearing in 85 matches and leading the Mountaineers to three NCAA Tournament appearances. Stratford returned to the team as an assistant coach from 2011-2013. He also played professionally for three seasons before joining the WVU coaching staff.

“Thank you to Shane, Terri Howes and everyone on the search committee for giving me this opportunity to go back to my alma mater,” Stratford said. “It’s an incredibly proud moment for me, and it feels like I’ve gone full circle from being a Mountaineer freshman in 2004, to now being in this position to lead the program. I’m really excited to get started with the players and work toward taking this team to the next level.”