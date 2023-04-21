Story not adding up to detectives in disappearance of Chapmanville K-9

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Detectives in South Charleston aren’t believing a story on how a K-9 left the sight of a Chapmanville officer.

K-9 Chase is a member of the Chapmanville Police Department. His handler alleged the dog went missing on April 11 from their home in South Charleston where the officer lives. The officer, who hasn’t been named and is not facing any charges, said the dog escaped from a fenced yard.

“The K-9 officer has been on administrative leave since the time the incident was reported,” Chapmanville Police Chief Al Browning said. “Based on the results of the investigation by South Charleston police, we will be taking administrative action.”

Detectives said the statements provided by the officer have been “inconsistent” with their findings.

In a news release, detectives said they “located, recovered and reviewed hours of surveillance video.” They determined that the K-9 Chase did not escape and was not stolen.

“Our investigation is showing that the dog was not left in the yard on the lead as it had originally been alleged by that officer, and we also know for a fact that no one came and took the dog from the yard on that morning, April 11th,” Cpt. A.R. Gordon with the South Charleston Police Department said.

A $500 reward has been offered by Master Trainer at Rockhouse K-9 John Justice to find the dog.

“This is a sworn officer, so you know that’s a big difference between being a dog that’s missing. There’s a lot of money and time put into these, and they are a huge investment for the department in the area,” Justice said.

Departments and the public had been searching for the dog ever since he disappeared.

Police have asked the public to continue searching for the dog. Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-5951.