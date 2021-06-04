Storms cause power outages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of Kanawha County residents lost power Thursday evening following heavy storms.

Appalachian Power reported a peak of 3,101 outages around 11 p.m., although outages decreased to 1,770 by 12:30 Friday morning. Most outages were in Kanawha, Logan and Boone counties.

The storms caused some damage; the 900 block of Bridge Road in Charleston was blocked for a downed tree. Crews also responded to reports of downed trees on Kanawha Boulevard and in the 4200 block of MacCorkle Avenue.