Storm cleanup making progress in Charleston, Dunbar

Charleston Public Works Director Brent Webster says city crews have accomplished a lot since Tuesday’s massive wind storm including making all city streets and roads passable with the exception of those that have live power line issues.

“Our goal has been opening roads, trying to get people safe passage to our streets,” Webster said Thursday. “All of our roads are now open except for ones where we have trees in power lines.”

Webster said work will continue in the weeks ahead to further remove what is on the side of the city’s rights of way.

“We’ll have so much cleanup. This will be weeks. As people get some of this the roadway from their yards we’ll come chip it or remove it with a backhoe,” Webster said.

Dunbar makes progress

Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott said his city’s crews have also done a good job removing downed trees from city streets.

Dunbar’s biggest challenge has been with the work to remove that large billboard sign and the pole that holds it up from the middle of state Route 25.

Much-viewed photos show how the pole crushed a car parked at Tudor’s Biscuit World.

Elliott said the car belong to a worker at Tudor’s.

“The owner had just got off a smoke break and had walked in the door because the storm was coming and he said he turned around and looked and the sign was on top of his car,” Elliott said. “It missed the Tudor’s sign but it was clear across the road.”