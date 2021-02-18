Stonerise adjusts visitation policy to allow for more visitors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Stonerise, one of West Virginia’s largest providers of transitional and skilled nursing care, announced new guidelines for in-person patient visits at its centers on Thursday.

The 17 transitional and skilled nursing care centers in the state under Stonerise can begin welcoming visitors under the guidance of the infection control principles and visitation guidance contained in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) memo QSO 20-39, a release said.

“The last few months have been difficult as we’ve had to restrict visitation due to CMS or state of West Virginia guidelines. We look forward to reuniting our patients with their loved ones,” Larry Pack, Stonerise Chief Executive Officer told MetroNews.

Effective immediately, this progress follows the West Virginia Office of Health Facility Licensure & Certification’s recent confirmation that in-person visits are permitted at the state’s long-term care centers if they have had no active COVID-19 cases for at least the past 14 days and their county positivity rate is below 10 percent, a release said.

While Stonerise is actively preparing to welcome visitors back to its centers, the provider is also cautioning community members that visitation will initially follow these protocols for the protection of patients and employees:

– Patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time.

– Visits will be scheduled by appointment only and will take place in a designated location.

– Visits will be limited to 30 minutes in order to allow as many patients as possible to receive visitors during the first week. Visit duration limitations will be eased over time.

– Visitors should enter through the main entrance where they will be screened before being escorted to the visitation location.

– All visitors must wear a mask or face covering, maintain 6 ft. social distancing and use proper hand hygiene while in the center.

– Stonerise Guardian Angels have begun making personal phone calls to patients’ families to offer detailed instructions for scheduling a visitation, and hours of visitation.

Stonerise has over 2,000 patients in its centers at Beckley, Belmont, Berkeley Springs, Bridgeport, Charleston, Clarksburg, Keyser, Kingwood, Lewisburg, Lindside, Martinsburg, Morgantown, Moundsville, Parkersburg, Princeton, Rainelle, and Wellsburg.

Pack said approximately 85 percent of patients have received the COVID-19 vaccine. He said it’s not a perfect 100 because some patients have to wait after receiving antibody treatments and others are new patients. He said Stonerise is vaccinating its patients on a weekly basis.

Pack said nearly 70 percent of the centers’ 3,000 total team members have received the vaccine. He said more employees are accepting the vaccine.

He credited the status of the vaccine distribution in West Virginia with the timing of this announcement.

As of the DHHR’s Thursday update, 255,950 first doses have been administered in West Virginia and 149,889 people have been fully vaccinated.

“With the vaccine that has been available for seven weeks now, we have seen remarkable reduction in positive COVID patients, not only inside of our skilled nursing centers but statewide,” Pack said.

For more information, please visit Stonerise.com or call your local Stonerise center.