Stollings, Jeffries look ahead to 2022 in super-minority, new districts

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — Two Democratic state senators are looking ahead to 2022 and beyond with sights on getting things done under the Capitol dome representing different citizens in the states due to redistricting.

Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, is up for re-election in 2022 for the new 7th District which includes Boone, Logan and Lincoln counties and parts of Kanawha County.

Stollings said he will run for re-election and is hopeful to get back to Charleston, despite being on the other side of a super-majority.

“A super-majority hinders ideas, it hinders the ability to come to a compromise. I think that’s what we are missing right now. I think we have been polarized too much and I think we need to come back to the middle,” Stollings said during an appearance on MetroNews ‘Talkline.’

Republicans hold a 23-11 super-majority in the state Senate heading into the 2022 election cycle.

Stollings, an internal medicine doctor, said he looks at himself as a West Virginian and not a Democrat. He said he wants to continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, opioid crisis and broadband issues if elected to another term.

In the newly formed 8th District, Putnam County Democrat Glenn Jeffries will also represent parts of Kanawha, Jackson, Roane and Clay counties.

“It will be more of a challenge but we are going to do it and we’ll make it happen,” Jeffries told 580-WCHS.

Jeffries, a successful contractor, said he will pride himself on getting out into parts of the new district that he has never represented. He wants citizens to see his record because that is what matters.

“Don’t look at the party. That’s what the problem is in the state, that’s what the problem is in the country. We have to quit looking at the party. Look at the individual, see what that individual does,” Jeffries said.