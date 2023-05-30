Stolen fishing boat recovered

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A fishing boat stolen over the weekend in Kanawha County has been recovered.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a person who was following the story spotted the stolen boat at a home in the Procious community of Clay County. Clay County authorities went to the home to investigate and learned those in possession of the boat were friends of the victim’s family. They had spotted the boat and trailer abandoned at the Clendenin Park and Ride of I-79 and were aware it was stolen. When they were unable to contact the victim, they took it to the Clay County location.

The vinyl blue fish wrap on the boat had been stripped away before the boat was recovered. The wrap was one of the distinctive markings which authorities had used in the boat’s description to the public in looking for the vessel.

It was stolen from a business in Chelyan early Saturday morning.

An investigation into who took the boat and trailer, valued at $20,000, is continuing.