Sternwheel Regatta to make its five-day return this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Final preparations and finishing touches are being made for the second year-return of the Sternwheel Regatta.

After a several year hiatus, the over 50 year event reemerged with great success last year, reigniting a longtime, beloved tradition in the City of Charleston. The five-day festival kicks off this week, Friday, June, 30 and goes on until Tuesday, July, 4.

Regatta Chairman, Bryan Hughes came on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE Monday morning to talk about the festival and the preparations leading up to it that are already underway.

The centerpiece of the event, Hughes said the sternwheel boats are already starting to move in and dock at the Kanawha Riverfront to set up their placement during the festival, something which he said is no little task.

“We had yesterday the Jenny B. and the Lauren Elizabeth,” Hughes said. “The Lauren Elizabeth is actually a 120 foot boat that is 24 feet wide, it’s a monster, custom-built.”

He said it’s the second time the boat, hailing from East Liverpool, Ohio has come to Charleston and its first time to take part in the Regatta.

After seeing a total of 21 boats coming in from the Ohio and Kanawha Rivers last year, Hughes said they expect to see about 26 or 27 boats for the event this year.

“So, these people are coming long distances to be here and to celebrate,” Hughes added.

Hughes said the extensive music lineup is also something they’ve been working on this year.

Kicking off this Friday, June 30, the alternative rock group Better Than Ezra will take the Haddad Riverfront Park stage at 8 p.m. This is followed by a big name R&B artist, Flo Rida on Saturday, along with the group Red Line.

On Sunday, July 2, festival-goers can expect to see the ever-popular group Kool and the Gang and country solo-artist Jo Dee Messina. Then, on Monday, July 3 is Logan, West Virginia native, singer/song writer Kate Boytek.

“The music line up, it’s a wide variety and that’s what we were trying to achieve,” Hughes said. “In our discussions last year, and obviously this year and in the future, we want to have the widest variety that we possibly can.”

Along with the music, various activities fill up the Regatta schedule throughout the five-day event.

This includes on Saturday, Weiner Dog Races at Magic Island starting at 10 a.m., the traditional funeral parade on Captiol Street at 2 p.m., the classic car show on Summers Street on Sunday at 10 a.m., the Great Rubber Duck Race at noon at Haddad Riverfront Park, and the Sternwheel Boat Races following that at 1 p.m.

The Battle of the Bands takes the Haddad stage at 2 p.m. on July 4th followed by the first-ever Tudor’s Biscuit World Hot Dog Eating Contest at 5:30 p.m.

A Kids Zone at Magic Island begins at noon on Friday and will go on throughout the festival with tons of bounce houses, a foam party, and more. A carnival is also set up throughout the event at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Fireworks will open and close out the festival on the first night and the last night starting around 9:30 p.m.

Hughes said they expect to have over 70 food and drink vendors this year throughout the event, as well.

“There’s so many things for people to see and do and enjoy, kids will be able to play, it is a family-friendly event,” Hughes said.

He strongly encourages people to not drink and drive.

While many of the downtown hotels are already getting booked, he suggests getting a hotel in the area if you’re planning to drink. They will have taxis and buses on hand to get people to where they need to go, and extra police security will also be on hand to make sure everyone is being responsible.

Visit Charleston Sternwheel Regatta to see the full lineup events.