Stephanie Abraham officially sworn in as Kanawha County’s newest Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Judge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The newest Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Judge of Kanawha County was officially sworn in Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds poured in to the historic Kanawha County courtroom for the investiture ceremony of Stephanie Abraham as she takes the place of the former circuit judge Duke Bloom who retired June 30.

Governor Jim Justice appointed Abraham as Bloom’s replacement and delivered the oath of office Thursday.

Abraham told MetroNews following her swear-in that she is ready to step up to the bench and carry out the work Bloom started.

“I’m just really, really thrilled to start working for the people of Kanawha County, it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do so I’m really more just excited to get started,” Abraham said.

Abraham comes to the role as the sixth woman to sit on the bench in the seven-judge court.

She most recently served as the general counsel for the West Virginia Board of Education, a position she had been in since July of last year.

However, she boasts a lengthy history of legal work, including civil litigation, corporate matters, representing state and governmental agencies, serving as attorney for the department of education, and serving as a judicial law clerk at the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia for the Seventh Judicial Court.

All of this she said is knowledge which she now plans to take with her into her new role as the 13th Judicial Circuit judge.

“The thirteenth circuit is a very special circuit, they get a lot of cases that really have impacts across the state so I am looking forward to those, but I’m also looking forward to having impacts on kids, on families, a lot of those come across the bench as well, so every case is going to be important,” she said.

Bloom was at Thursday’s ceremony to see Abraham be sworn in and he said he was glad to be passing the torch on to her.

He said throughout his years in the position it’s his collogues he is going to miss the most, but he feels satisfied with how he is leaving it.

“I think I had an opportunity to help correct some wrongs along the way, particularly in the behavioral health system and the abuse and neglect system in the state, and I think some of the decisions I made had a lasting and long term impact and I was very, very grateful for the opportunity,” Bloom said.

Abraham said Bloom has been a great mentor to her as she steps into the role, and she said she has a lot to live up to.

“I know it is big shoes to fill, I will do my best to get there, but judge Bloom will be missed, by me and everybody,” Abraham said.

She was also joined at Thursday’s ceremony by her husband Chief of Staff to Governor Justice, Brian Abraham and their two sons.

Abraham begins her work in the position starting Friday.