State troopers nab alleged thieves who crossed state lines with watches, jewelry

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police have arrested four men for allegedly committing several burglaries in multiple states.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Stefano Cortes-Munoz, Angelo Gonzales, Jesus Anton Inostroza and Sanchez Preciado were taken into custody Thursday in Kanawha County. The group has been charged locally with transporting stolen property from out of state and possession of a controlled substance.

Troopers said they were notified by police in Michigan at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday about four wanted men who were traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 toward Kanawha County. Michigan authorities said

the men’s phones were being tracked and that the vehicle should contain several stolen watches and jewelry.

West Virginia State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in Kanawha County Thursday. They said they found three watches, one gold band and two rings, as well as a bag of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Investigators confirmed that the watches and jewelry were from burglaries committed in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York. The jewelry is valued at more than $25,000.

The men said they were from Argentina or New York.