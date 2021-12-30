State Supreme Court tabs Akers to term in Business Court Division

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins has appointed Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Kanawha County Judge Maryclaire Akers to a seven-year term in the Business Court Division.

The state Supreme Court announcing the move Thursday. Akers will be replacing Twenty-Fourth Judicial Circuit Wayne County Judge James H. Young, Jr., who has served in the Business Court Division since it began operating in 2013. Young Jr. asked not to be reappointed when his term ends on December 31.

“I thank Judge Young for his years of service on the Business Court and Judge Akers for accepting the appointment,” said Jenkins in a release. “Judge Akers will be an excellent addition to this hard-working group of judges who take on Business Court Division cases in addition to their regular dockets and receive no additional pay for doing so.”

Akers said, “I appreciate the confidence the Supreme Court has shown in me with this appointment. I look forward to working with my peers across the state in important matters that impact West Virginia businesses.”

Akers’ term on the Business Court will end December 31, 2028.

“I am delighted to have Judge Akers join the Business Court Division,” said Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit Judge Michael D. Lorensen, Chair of the Business Court Division, in a release.

“I am looking forward to working with her. I appreciate her willingness to help us.”

Akers is a Kanawha County native and 1992 graduate of George Washington High School. She has a 1995 bachelor’s degree in Journalism from West Virginia University. She graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1999.

Akers practiced law in Kanawha County for over twenty years, most of that time in the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office where she served as Chief of Staff, Special Assistant United States Attorney, and a Senior Assistant Prosecutor. Akers also worked as a private attorney, has served as General Counsel to the West Virginia Ethics Commission, and as a West Virginia Assistant Attorney General.

She is married to Charleston attorney JB Akers, and they have three children.