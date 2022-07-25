State PSC to hold final public hearing on proposed rate increase from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The final public hearing by the state Public Service Commission (PSC) related to a proposed rate increase from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power is scheduled for Tuesday.

A hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the PSC headquarters in Charleston.

The utility companies filed an Expanded Net Energy Cost petition in April asking for an adjustment to recoup costs because of changes in fuel and purchased power.

According to Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would increase by $18.41 starting in September if the commission approves the change.

The commission has already visited Wheeling, Princeton and Huntington for public hearings.

The commission will accept comments online and by mail.

An evidentiary hearing before the PSC is set for August 2.