State Police: Teen helped another plan school shooting at Sissonville High School

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A second person has now been charged with terroristic threats following an ongoing investigation into a planned school shooting at Sissonville High School.

West Virginia State Police said they have arrested Russell Kidd, 18, of Sissonville this week. He’s accused of assisting a 17-year-old juvenile with planning a school shooting.

According to WVSP, Kidd was unable to make bond and is now located at South Central Regional Jail.

On January 30, the 17-year-old juvenile was charged with terroristic threats. They are being held at the Tiger Morten Juvenile Detention Center.