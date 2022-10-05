State Police investigating reported overdoses at South Central Regional Jail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police has launched an investigation following multiple reported overdoses at the South Central Regional Jail in Kanawha County.

According to Captain R. A. Maddy, four inmates received naloxone once troopers arrived at the jail. Naloxone — also known by its brand name Narcan — is a nasal spray used for reversing the effects of an opioid overdose.

The four inmates were taken to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. Three other inmates were transferred to another unit for observation for a possible overdose.

Officials said there have not been any deaths in connection to the overdoses.