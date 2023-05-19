State police arrest man for child abuse at Charleston daycare

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police made an arrest after investigating a child abuse complaint.

State troopers were called to the Discovery Kingdom Day Care in Kanawha County Thursday in which administrators of the daycare informed them of an incident involving Caleb Staunton, 21, of Beckley.

Troopers were told that Staunton had physically abused a three year old child. After looking into the incident further, troopers arrested Staunton for child abuse.

The incident remains active and a further investigation is ongoing.