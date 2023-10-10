State Police announce 72nd class of cadets

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 72nd Cadet Class with the West Virginia State Police started their training Monday.

The new cadets, who are prior certified police officers, will endure eight weeks of training and are projected to graduate December 1, 2023.

“We are excited about the contribution these cadets will make to the West Virginia State Police and the citizens of the State of West Virginia,” The State Police said in a statement released Monday. “These cadets have been highly vetted to continue to offer service with the upmost integrity.”