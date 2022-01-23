State Personnel Board to review KCHD pay proposal Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will appear before the West Virginia State Personnel Board this week regarding one-time payments to employees.

The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health approved salary increments for employees at its December meeting; full-time staff will receive $2,500, while part-time employees will get $1,200.

Robby Queen, the health department’s director of operations, said the state board is scheduled to review the proposal at its Thursday meeting.

“Once that happens, we will be able on the 28th to start the process of getting those payouts out to the staff,” he said.

Queen added employees should receive the pay enhancements by mid-February.