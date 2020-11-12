State of Emergency declared in Lincoln County schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Board of Education declared Thursday that a state of emergency exists in the Lincoln County school system and a state takeover will take place in six months unless improvements occur.

The board approved the motion unanimously after meeting in executive session. The board received information in a “special circumstances report” from its Office of Accountability Services.

State School Board member Tom Campbell, who made the motion Thursday to declare a state of emergency, said the board is pleased with the progress that new Lincoln County Superintendent Jeff Kelley has made since May but his efforts need state Department of Education assistance.

“His efforts are ongoing and we’re pleased with the progress,” Campbell said.

Accountability Services Director Matt Hicks told the board before its executive session the state’s investigation has focused on Lincoln County finances and school transportation department. Hicks said there was as lack of leadership from the former superintendent and former assistant superintendent that cost the system.

“The observed lack of leadership and oversight created opportunities for misuse and mismanagement of state and federal funds,” Hicks said.

The review of the system’s finances focused on eight areas included purchases, payroll, supplemental pay practices and general financial procedures.

“There were several points of non-compliance,” Hicks said.

The investigation also found a lack of leadership in the Lincoln County school system’s transportation department.

“The lack of administrative procedures and leadership on tracking the safety of buses and the misuse of state and federal funds, failure to provide proper oversight and leadership could lead to the misuse of resources and unsafe conditions for the transportation system,” Hicks said.

The investigation showed that 45% of the school buses in Lincoln County have been towed at least once during the past two years but Hicks said limited documentation was provided to show why the tows were needed and what maintenance was performed on the buses.

The state of emergency motion gives state School Superintendent Clayton Burch the authority to appoint a designee from the state Department of Education to help coordinate onsite school improvement efforts.

Campbell said state code gives the Lincoln County School Board six months to make progress on the recommendations.

“If it is not made in six months from the time the county board receives the recommendations the West Virginia Board of Education, and this is in code, shall intervene in the operation of the school system,” Campbell said.

The Department of Education began an investigation of the full Lincoln County system after it completed a probe into Guyan Valley Middle School. A department review team in January, found multiple incidents involving employees and actions not within state policy.

Lincoln County has had a history of state takeovers of its school system. The state Department of Education controlled Lincoln County Schools for 12 years because of the local board’s influence on employment and personnel. The state board voted in December 2012 to return local control.