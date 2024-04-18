State, local officials meet with people impacted by April tornados, flooding

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some residents impacted by early April tornados and more recent flooding are still waiting on assistance.

Residents had the chance to speak with local and state officials face-to-face during a meeting in South Charleston Wednesday evening to get help filling out storm damage survey and go over the next steps in recovery.

The meeting was held in the southern part of the county where some areas got hit the hardest. A few dozen people attended the meeting held at the Washington District Community Center in South Charleston. Kanawha County Delegate J.B. Akers, who was at the front of getting this meeting to happen, said South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens offered up the Community Center as the place for people to gather and speak with state and local officials and members of different emergency organizations.

Representatives of the American Red Cross, United Way, WV VOAD, other disaster relief organizations and Kanawha County Emergency Management were on hand to speak with residents impacted by the tornados and flooding. Chief Deputy of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Joe Crawford, Governor Jim Justice’s Chief of Staff Brian Abraham and state Senator Rupie Phillips were also at Wednesday night’s meeting.

Akers said it’s crucial that people fill out a storm damage survey to so they can get the proper response from local agencies, but also so the state can track numbers in hopes of getting federal assistance.

“It gives us a picture of how much damage was done to our area,” Akers said. “We don’t want there to be a huge amount of damage, but once you cross a threshold, that qualifies you for more assistance from FEMA.”

The state is still working to try and get FEMA involved.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman is also still encouraging folks to fill out their 1-2-3 surveys. Sigman said so far, more people have filled out surveys from the time of the April 2 tornados, but more people need to fill out a survey relating to damage from the April 11 floods.

“If you suffered damage, fill out that survey,” said Akers.

A gentleman named Kermit said there is still flooding in his house to this day. He and his wife already filled out a survey but are waiting on a response. They were assured at Wednesday’s meeting that an emergency official will be out to look at his property soon.

“We can hardly walk through our home and our basement is completely flooded,” he said. “My neighbors suffered a lot of damage too including one guy who lost his truck.”

Other said they completely lost their home, their vehicles or their business.

Margaret O’Neal, President of United Way Central West Virginia, said Wednesday’s meeting was a great opportunity for people to meet and discuss their situation with disaster relief officials in person.

“United Way is involved in disaster services because sometimes that’s the only way people can reach out,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal encourages people to call 2-1-1 and express what their current needs are. She and other partner groups are ready to offer their assistance to those with wind or flood damage.

“From the Red Cross to VOAD to the state and local government, we’re trying to get people whole as fast as they can,” she said.

Not everyone will qualify for assistance based on the storm damage assessment that is filled out. State officials are hoping to have similar meetings for other areas nearby that were also hit by storms this month.