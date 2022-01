KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking the public’s help with an investigation regarding an incident in Cross Lanes.

The arson and breaking and entering happened Tuesday at an apartment in the 5200 block of Walnut Valley Drive.

According to authorities, a person or group forced their way into an occupied apartment before starting the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-233-3473.