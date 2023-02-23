State environmental services, owner plead guilty to clean water violation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The owner of West Virginia Environmental Services, and the company itself both plead guilty to violating the Clean Water Act.

The Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of West Virginia said Wednesday that Michael Graves, 67, of Charlton Heights, who owns the company, also owns and manages a landfill in Fayette County.

Graves and WVES failed to maintain the landfill’s leachate collection for many years dating back to at least 2016, according to court documents. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection conducted the inspections.

Leachate is any liquid that picks up material while passing through the landfill, including toxic materials. These materials must be treated properly before being discharged into a stream or tributary.

Toxic water pollutants from the leachate collection system of the industrial waste landfill leaked into the Kanawha River near Alloy. Arsenic, hexavalent chromium, and selenium were the pollutants detected.

United States Attorney Will Thompson said he appreciates the work of the DEP.

“Polluters must be held accountable when their violations result in a risk to our communities,” Thompson said. “I thank the Criminal Investigative Division of the Environmental Protection Agency and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for their investigative work in this case.”

Graves will be sentenced June 1st. He faces a maximum of three years in prison with three years of supervised release, as well as a $250,000 fine.

As for WVES, they are facing a $500,000 fine and five years of probation. The permit for the landfill has not been renewed.