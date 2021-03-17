State ends use of St. Francis as surge hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Seven months after opening St. Francis Hospital as a surge hospital for possible coronavirus cases, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Thomas Health System are ending their use of the Charleston facility for such reason.

According to Gov. Jim Justice, the decision was based on the number of coronavirus patients West Virginia health care facilities are treating.

“I want to thank Thomas Health for serving our state during one of the most difficult years in healthcare history,” Justice said.

The state department on Wednesday reported 190 hospitalizations related to the coronavirus — an increase from the most recent low of 151 cases on March 12 — as well as 70 intensive care cases. Nineteen West Virginians are being treated on ventilators.

Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia increased to 5,206 on Wednesday, a 30-case jump from Tuesday.